[Video] Fascists make the mistake to attack an antifascist event and they immediately regret it On Monday 11 December 2017, 15-20 "Golden Dawn" neonazis tried to attack with metal bars and glass bottles an antifascist debate, organized by OR.M.A. (Dynamic Anti-Fascist Organization) at the Labor Center of Salamina island in Greece. [Video]: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ie231Co6VAI



On Monday 11 December 2017, 15-20 “Golden Dawn” neonazis tried to attack with metal bars and glass bottles an antifascist debate, organized by OR.M.A. (Dynamic Anti-Fascist Organization) at the Labor Center of Salamina island in Greece. As depicted in the video, it really wasn't a good idea (as is the case wiht any facist idea) and they really had to run when they were immediately faced with antifascists of all ages, that grabbed anything avalible, from chairs to flags, and started chasing them away in the streets of the island's center.



Such was the fascists's panic that two or three of them slipped and fell on the pavement, only to be rescued by their friends, the greek Riot Police, that although let them carry out the attack against the antifa event, when chased by the antifascists, the riot cops proceeded to act as a shield to protect them, (more than 50% of greek policemen are “Golden Dawn” party voters according to statistics).



Despite the fascist attack, the antifa event was successfully completed with a spontaneous protest march against the local neofascist “Golden Dawn” party offices, once again protected by their friends, the greek riot police.

