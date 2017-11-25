Imprès des de Indymedia Barcelona : http://barcelona.indymedia.org/
Notícies :: @rtivisme
Poder Popular a Gràcia, seguim teixint llibertat
per CDR GRACIA 25 nov 2017
Tot el poder pel poble!!
DPequvRWAAEW2Nx.jpg
DPeY-O4XUAAo1Gx.jpg
DPetDjFXUAMF4UE.jpg
Murals reivindicatius i taula rodona,col. loqui i xerrada amb paella popular amb el poble a Gracia.Tot el poder pel poble, a la Gràcia combativa, seguim!

veure comentaris / afegir comentari ...
La facilitat d'afegir comentaris als articles publicats té com a finalitat el permetre:
  • Aportar més informació sobre la notícia (enriquir-la)
  • Contrastar la seva veracitat
  • Traduir l'article

Comentaris

Re: Poder Popular a Gràcia, seguim teixint llibertat
per jo
jo ARROBA tmb.cat 		27 nov 2017
quina llàstima
Re: Poder Popular a Gràcia, seguim teixint llibertat
per a 27 nov 2017
Això, això: Tot el poder pel poble, doncs:
Polítics a la presó!
Re: Poder Popular a Gràcia, seguim teixint llibertat
per toñin el calvorota 29 nov 2017
cuando dices que entrs en can brians entonces?
