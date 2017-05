Comenta notícia | Veure comentaris | Envia per correu-e aquest* Notícia Notícies :: criminalització i repressió [Video] Anarchists attack the riot police outside the greek parliament (Athens, Greece – General Strike, 17 May 2017) Anarchists attack the riot police outside the greek parliament (Athens, Greece – General Strike, 17 May 2017) Clica la imatge per una versió més gran

"We won't live like slaves - The only lost battles are the one that they have not been given". On Wednesday 17 May 2017 thousands of people joined the general strike protests all over Greece, against the new harsh financial measures of 4.9 billion euros incorporated in the 4th Memorandum signed by a greek government, aimed once again against the lower income classes rather, than the banks and the wealthy.



The self proclaimed left government of SYRIZA in co-operation with the right wing party of ANEL have unleashed a new class war, this time specifically aimed against people with disability and pensioners that have worked all their lives and paid their share under the false notion -as it seems- that during the time when they will be most vulnerable, they would have free public health services and subsidies that would help them get by. On the contrary after 23(!) severe cuts in pensions and allowances during the 8 years of the financial crisis in Greece (amounting to more than 50 billion euros in pension and allowances cuts during the last 7 years), that has forced people to live like beggars, a further 18% cut will be imposed on pensions under the 4th Memorandum being voted in the greek parliament these days and a “freezing” of even the slightest raise in pensions until 2022.



Ans as if a life with no future wasn't enough, the streets of Athens have been filled with thousands of riot policemen to impose fear on people daring to protest during the general strike of 17 May 2017. Thus, during the protest in Athens anarchists attacked the riot police brigades in Syntagma Square around the greek parliament, whilst inside politicians were discussing the new harsh financial measures to be imposed on the people, without the people. More protest will take place tomorrow 18 May during the voting of the measures in the greel parliament.

