Comenta notícia | Veure comentaris | Envia per correu-e aquest* Notícia Notícies :: altres temes [28 d'abril] Sopador transfeminista rural a Kasa de la Muntanya Av/ Santuari Sant Josep de la Muntanya, 31-33

Lesseps o Joanic Clica la imatge per una versió més gran

Aquest divendres 28, jornada per finançar la Trobada de dones, bolleres i trans rurals.



-19h Xerrada (no mixta): ¿Cómo ser transfeminista y oler a humo de hoguera?. Presentació de la xarxa rural transfeminista «Les Kabres».





La resta d'activitats són mixtes:



-21h Sopador vegà



-22:30h Actuació d'Arròs



-després DJ Atole

