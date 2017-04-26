Imprès des de Indymedia Barcelona : http://barcelona.indymedia.org/
Notícies :: altres temes
Notícies :: altres temes
[28 d'abril] Sopador transfeminista rural a Kasa de la Muntanya
per Kasa de la Muntanya
Correu-e: kmuntanya ARROBA riseup.net (verificat) 		26 abr 2017
Av/ Santuari Sant Josep de la Muntanya, 31-33
Lesseps o Joanic
Aquest divendres 28, jornada per finançar la Trobada de dones, bolleres i trans rurals.

-19h Xerrada (no mixta): ¿Cómo ser transfeminista y oler a humo de hoguera?. Presentació de la xarxa rural transfeminista «Les Kabres».


La resta d'activitats són mixtes:

-21h Sopador vegà

-22:30h Actuació d'Arròs

-després DJ Atole

Comentaris

Re: [28 d'abril] Sopador transfeminista rural a Kasa de la Muntanya
per Belial la troca 26 abr 2017
¿no mixta? ¿eso significa que hay 'apartheid' sexista?
¿y que aceptariais a, por ejemplo, Esperanza Aguirre pero no, por ejemplo, a Bruce Labruce o a Paul B. Preciado?
Anem bé per anar a Sans...
Re: [28 d'abril] Sopador transfeminista rural a Kasa de la Muntanya
per segregacionistes 27 abr 2017
Haurien de deixar de dir "no mixte" per dir "espai de segregació sexista". A l'iran els metros són així...
