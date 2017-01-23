Imprès des de Indymedia Barcelona : http://barcelona.indymedia.org/
Notícies :: corrupció i poder
contra patrias y culturas.
per ni estankera ni estelada, hasta los huevos de patrias y banderas. 23 gen 2017
Modificat: 04:52:47
ante la mierda del process, y la mierda del españolismo, bien nos vendria a todos recordad a garcia calvo, para que no nos confundan, con sus patrias y sus banderas, al final son la misma mierda. Que ya es bien triste leer al benet en el periodico defendiendo a la burguesia, o a los de podemos yendo de vendehumos.
limpia.jpg
sissi.jpg
artur.jpg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCmzTRYfJAU
Al calor del proces, los intelectuales han girado en cuatro días desde una disidencia íntima, cobarde y secreta, perfectamente compatible con el conformismo, hacia una especie de estalinismo capitalista que loaba el radiante porvenir de la patria. Los dirigentes y cuadros del sistema más avispados se disponían a realizar la profecía de Trotski, que decía que la burocracia acabaría transformándose en clase propietaria porque, “el privilegio sólo tiene la mitad del valor si no puede ser transmitido por herencia a los descendientes” y porque, “es insuficiente ser director de un consorcio si no se es accionista”. Las loas a ana gabriel de los intelectuales estalino-capitalistas estaban en sintonía con eso. Respecto al pueblo, sufría y despotricaba, desde ese lúcido e indigno patriotismo del siervo de barretina. En las okupas y los ateneos, la suma de casi todo lo expuesto desembocaba en el vector nacionalista eso si disimulado con el grito de a, anti, anticapitalista.

Comentaris

Re: contra patrias y culturas.
per Viva la moderación inexistente en Indymedia! desde puerto real con simpatia. 23 gen 2017
ala a moderar, no sea que te quiten el cargo, todo sea por la clase obrera de la barretina, y es que ser del barza es lo mejor que hay, a ver todos juntos, in, inde, independenciaaaaaaa, bebeebeeeeeee.
Re: contra patrias y culturas.
per jajajajaja 23 gen 2017
Jjijiji al mas le queda bien la cresta....jijjji
Re: contra patrias y culturas.
per bufff 23 gen 2017
EN tu Linea facha,ridiculizando la lengua Catalana como no..
Re: contra patrias y culturas.
per bmol 23 gen 2017
Ostia nen si el elemento que escribe esta mierda de articulo tiene que ser el referente de verdadera anarkia"me la tallo i em faig monja".Todo mezclado,todo torticero,todo inventado,todo pajas mentales
Re: contra patrias y culturas.
per Jj 23 gen 2017
Tan fácil como partirle la cara la próxima vez que lo veáis. En su Facebook sale la foto
Re: contra patrias y culturas.
per - 23 gen 2017
nombre del facebook?
Re: contra patrias y culturas.
per motoserra 23 gen 2017
per Jj 23 gen 2017
"Tan fácil como partirle la cara la próxima vez que lo veáis. En su Facebook sale la foto"

QUE QUEDI CONSTÀNCIA, DE LA GENTUSSA DE MERDA QUE PULULA PER AQUÍ. NO M'ESTRANYA LA MANCA D'ACTIVITAT I D EPARTICIPACIÓ. ÉS UNA LLÁSTIMA, PERÒ HAVEU CONVERTIT L'IMC EN UN ABOCADOR DE MERDA ON NO SOLAMENT NO ES POT SER CRÍTIC AMB EL ANZI-ONANISME O OBERTAMENT ANTI-NAZI-ONANISTA (COM SERIA LÒGIC DS D'UNA ÒPTICA NO NECESSÀRIAMENT LLIBERTÀRIA, SI NO SIMPLEMENT, ALTERMONDIALISTA)... AMENACES DE MORT I AMENACES D'AGRESSIÓ FÍSICA A TUTIPLEN


VISCA, VALENTS... AVLENTS FILLSSS DE PUTA!!!!!

Felicitats per carregar-vos l'IMC, gudaris dels cullons!!!
