Al calor del proces, los intelectuales han girado en cuatro días desde una disidencia íntima, cobarde y secreta, perfectamente compatible con el conformismo, hacia una especie de estalinismo capitalista que loaba el radiante porvenir de la patria. Los dirigentes y cuadros del sistema más avispados se disponían a realizar la profecía de Trotski, que decía que la burocracia acabaría transformándose en clase propietaria porque, “el privilegio sólo tiene la mitad del valor si no puede ser transmitido por herencia a los descendientes” y porque, “es insuficiente ser director de un consorcio si no se es accionista”. Las loas a ana gabriel de los intelectuales estalino-capitalistas estaban en sintonía con eso. Respecto al pueblo, sufría y despotricaba, desde ese lúcido e indigno patriotismo del siervo de barretina. En las okupas y los ateneos, la suma de casi todo lo expuesto desembocaba en el vector nacionalista eso si disimulado con el grito de a, anti, anticapitalista.

