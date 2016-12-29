[Syria] Lista de grupos, individuos y webs de la oposición al régimen de Assad progresistas y democráticos



List of Progressive & Democratic Syrian Opposition Groups, Individuals, Websites

Posted on December 20, 2016



Reach out and contact these groups, individuals and websites to help Syrians who are still fighting for justice and human rights. This is a long list. Please scroll down to the end and past the graphics.



Al-Jumhurriya website, Yassin al- Haj Saleh, Karam Nachar, Yassin Swehat



http://aljumhuriya.net



Women Now for Development: feminist organisation led by Samar Yazbeck http://www.women-now.org/about-us-2/



Syrian Women Network http://swnsyria.org



White Helmets Humanitarian Organisation http://whitehelmets.tumblr.com



Raed Fares, Kafr Nabl



https://twitter.com/raedfares4?lang=en



Radio Fresh Kafr Nabl



https://www.facebook.com/Radio.Fresh.90.00FM/?pnref=story



Syrian Women for the Syrian Intifada – SANAD



https://www.facebook.com/Syria.SANAD/



The Working Group for Syrian Detainees



https://www.facebook.com/SyrianPoliticalDetainees/



Kurdish Arta Radio in Amouda



https://www.facebook.com/artaradio/?fref=ts



http://artafm.com/sites/default/files/About%20ARTA%20FM.pdf



http://www.kurdistan24.net/en/Analysis/b2cd5731-94cf-4181-94bf-debfa4208



Kurdistan 24



http://www.kurdistan24.net/en/ContactUs



Kurdish-Arab Fraternity Coordination Committee in Aleppo



https://www.facebook.com/SyriaBirati



The Fraternity (Birati) Foundation For Human Rights (Kurdish association)



http://fraternity-sy.org/ar/



Home



http://fraternity-sy.org/en/embed/#?secret=CGA2yd5Iy4



http://www.syriauntold.com/en/work_group/kurdish-arab-fraternity-coordin



Kurd Watch, reports on Human Rights violations against Kurds in Syria



http://www.kurdwatch.org



Yekiti Media (Kurdish)



https://en.yekiti-media.org



https://www.facebook.com/Yekitimedia/



The Creative Memory of the Syrian revolution



http://www.creativememory.org/?lang=en



SMART NEWS



https://smartnews-agency.com



Kesh Malek, activist group with Marcell Shehwaro, executive director



http://reliefweb.int/organization/kesh-malek



https://www.facebook.com/kesh.malek.syria



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_TxsWn6ZeU



ANA Press



http://www.anapress.net/ar/



Inab Baladi (Local Grapes),



http://www.enabbaladi.net



Souriatna



http://www.souriatnapress.net



Violation Document Center in Syria



http://vdc-sy.net/Website/?embed=true#?secret=hteVCokS70



UOSSM Medical Activities



http://www.uossm.org



Razan Ghazzawi’s blog



https://razanghazzawi.org



The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights



syriahr.com



Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently



www.raqqa-sl.com/en//



Syria Deeply



https://www.newsdeeply.com/syria



The Syria Report



syria-report.com



Syrian Network for Human Rights



sn4hr.org



Break the Sieges



breakthesieges.org



Syrian Center For Policy Research



http://scpr-syria.org



Citizenship Movement



https://www.facebook.com/CitizenshipMovementMouwatana/



Joseph Daher’s blog, Syria Freedom Forever



http://www.syriafreedomforever.wordpress.com/



Leila al-Shami’s blog



https://leilashami.wordpress.com/author/leilashami/



Revolutionary Left Current in Syria



http://revleftcurrentsyria.com



Budour Hassan’s blog



https://budourhassan.wordpress.com



Nader Atassi’s blog



https://darthnader.net/



Many Individuals and groups:



Mazen Darwish, Salameh Kaileh, Nahed Badawiyya, Shiyar Shiyar Khalil, Shiyar Nayo, Ghayath Naissa, Akram Naissa, Yasser Munif, Marwan Othman…



Also see this list created by Ibraaz, a forum on the Middle East and North Africa



http://www.ibraaz.org/publications/74



Joseph Daher



December 20, 2016