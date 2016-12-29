Imprès des de Indymedia Barcelona : http://barcelona.indymedia.org/
antifeixisme
[Syria] Lista de grupos, individuos y webs de la oposición al régimen de Assad progresistas y democráticos
per death to bashar 29 des 2016
de nuevo, para romper la manipulación informativa de la izquierda fascista pro-Assad...

List of Progressive & Democratic Syrian Opposition Groups, Individuals, Websites
Posted on December 20, 2016

Reach out and contact these groups, individuals and websites to help Syrians who are still fighting for justice and human rights. This is a long list. Please scroll down to the end and past the graphics.

Al-Jumhurriya website, Yassin al- Haj Saleh, Karam Nachar, Yassin Swehat

http://aljumhuriya.net

Women Now for Development: feminist organisation led by Samar Yazbeck http://www.women-now.org/about-us-2/

Syrian Women Network http://swnsyria.org

White Helmets Humanitarian Organisation http://whitehelmets.tumblr.com

Raed Fares, Kafr Nabl

https://twitter.com/raedfares4?lang=en

Radio Fresh Kafr Nabl

https://www.facebook.com/Radio.Fresh.90.00FM/?pnref=story

Syrian Women for the Syrian Intifada – SANAD

https://www.facebook.com/Syria.SANAD/

The Working Group for Syrian Detainees

https://www.facebook.com/SyrianPoliticalDetainees/

Kurdish Arta Radio in Amouda

https://www.facebook.com/artaradio/?fref=ts

http://artafm.com/sites/default/files/About%20ARTA%20FM.pdf

http://www.kurdistan24.net/en/Analysis/b2cd5731-94cf-4181-94bf-debfa4208

Kurdistan 24

http://www.kurdistan24.net/en/ContactUs

Kurdish-Arab Fraternity Coordination Committee in Aleppo

https://www.facebook.com/SyriaBirati

The Fraternity (Birati) Foundation For Human Rights (Kurdish association)

http://fraternity-sy.org/ar/

Home

http://fraternity-sy.org/en/embed/#?secret=CGA2yd5Iy4

http://www.syriauntold.com/en/work_group/kurdish-arab-fraternity-coordin

Kurd Watch, reports on Human Rights violations against Kurds in Syria

http://www.kurdwatch.org

Yekiti Media (Kurdish)

https://en.yekiti-media.org

https://www.facebook.com/Yekitimedia/

The Creative Memory of the Syrian revolution

http://www.creativememory.org/?lang=en

SMART NEWS

https://smartnews-agency.com

Kesh Malek, activist group with Marcell Shehwaro, executive director

http://reliefweb.int/organization/kesh-malek

https://www.facebook.com/kesh.malek.syria

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_TxsWn6ZeU

ANA Press

http://www.anapress.net/ar/

Inab Baladi (Local Grapes),

http://www.enabbaladi.net

Souriatna

http://www.souriatnapress.net

Violation Document Center in Syria

http://vdc-sy.net/Website/?embed=true#?secret=hteVCokS70

UOSSM Medical Activities

http://www.uossm.org

Razan Ghazzawi’s blog

https://razanghazzawi.org

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights

syriahr.com

Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently

www.raqqa-sl.com/en//

Syria Deeply

https://www.newsdeeply.com/syria

The Syria Report

syria-report.com

Syrian Network for Human Rights

sn4hr.org

Break the Sieges

breakthesieges.org

Syrian Center For Policy Research

http://scpr-syria.org

Citizenship Movement

https://www.facebook.com/CitizenshipMovementMouwatana/

Joseph Daher’s blog, Syria Freedom Forever

http://www.syriafreedomforever.wordpress.com/

Leila al-Shami’s blog

https://leilashami.wordpress.com/author/leilashami/

Revolutionary Left Current in Syria

http://revleftcurrentsyria.com

Budour Hassan’s blog

https://budourhassan.wordpress.com

Nader Atassi’s blog

https://darthnader.net/

Many Individuals and groups:

Mazen Darwish, Salameh Kaileh, Nahed Badawiyya, Shiyar Shiyar Khalil, Shiyar Nayo, Ghayath Naissa, Akram Naissa, Yasser Munif, Marwan Othman…

Also see this list created by Ibraaz, a forum on the Middle East and North Africa

http://www.ibraaz.org/publications/74

Joseph Daher

December 20, 2016
https://syriafreedomforever.wordpress.com/2016/12/20/list-of-progressive-democratic-syrian-opposition-groups-individuals-websit

This work is in the public domain
