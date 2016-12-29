|
Comenta notícia |
Envia per correu-e aquest* Notícia
|
Notícies :: antifeixisme
|
[Syria] Lista de grupos, individuos y webs de la oposición al régimen de Assad progresistas y democráticos
|
|
per death to bashar
|
29 des 2016
|
de nuevo, para romper la manipulación informativa de la izquierda fascista pro-Assad...
|
List of Progressive & Democratic Syrian Opposition Groups, Individuals, Websites
Posted on December 20, 2016
Reach out and contact these groups, individuals and websites to help Syrians who are still fighting for justice and human rights. This is a long list. Please scroll down to the end and past the graphics.
Al-Jumhurriya website, Yassin al- Haj Saleh, Karam Nachar, Yassin Swehat
http://aljumhuriya.net
Women Now for Development: feminist organisation led by Samar Yazbeck http://www.women-now.org/about-us-2/
Syrian Women Network http://swnsyria.org
White Helmets Humanitarian Organisation http://whitehelmets.tumblr.com
Raed Fares, Kafr Nabl
https://twitter.com/raedfares4?lang=en
Radio Fresh Kafr Nabl
https://www.facebook.com/Radio.Fresh.90.00FM/?pnref=story
Syrian Women for the Syrian Intifada – SANAD
https://www.facebook.com/Syria.SANAD/
The Working Group for Syrian Detainees
https://www.facebook.com/SyrianPoliticalDetainees/
Kurdish Arta Radio in Amouda
https://www.facebook.com/artaradio/?fref=ts
http://artafm.com/sites/default/files/About%20ARTA%20FM.pdf
http://www.kurdistan24.net/en/Analysis/b2cd5731-94cf-4181-94bf-debfa4208
Kurdistan 24
http://www.kurdistan24.net/en/ContactUs
Kurdish-Arab Fraternity Coordination Committee in Aleppo
https://www.facebook.com/SyriaBirati
The Fraternity (Birati) Foundation For Human Rights (Kurdish association)
http://fraternity-sy.org/ar/
Home
http://fraternity-sy.org/en/embed/#?secret=CGA2yd5Iy4
http://www.syriauntold.com/en/work_group/kurdish-arab-fraternity-coordin
Kurd Watch, reports on Human Rights violations against Kurds in Syria
http://www.kurdwatch.org
Yekiti Media (Kurdish)
https://en.yekiti-media.org
https://www.facebook.com/Yekitimedia/
The Creative Memory of the Syrian revolution
http://www.creativememory.org/?lang=en
SMART NEWS
https://smartnews-agency.com
Kesh Malek, activist group with Marcell Shehwaro, executive director
http://reliefweb.int/organization/kesh-malek
https://www.facebook.com/kesh.malek.syria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_TxsWn6ZeU
ANA Press
http://www.anapress.net/ar/
Inab Baladi (Local Grapes),
http://www.enabbaladi.net
Souriatna
http://www.souriatnapress.net
Violation Document Center in Syria
http://vdc-sy.net/Website/?embed=true#?secret=hteVCokS70
UOSSM Medical Activities
http://www.uossm.org
Razan Ghazzawi’s blog
https://razanghazzawi.org
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
syriahr.com
Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently
www.raqqa-sl.com/en//
Syria Deeply
https://www.newsdeeply.com/syria
The Syria Report
syria-report.com
Syrian Network for Human Rights
sn4hr.org
Break the Sieges
breakthesieges.org
Syrian Center For Policy Research
http://scpr-syria.org
Citizenship Movement
https://www.facebook.com/CitizenshipMovementMouwatana/
Joseph Daher’s blog, Syria Freedom Forever
http://www.syriafreedomforever.wordpress.com/
Leila al-Shami’s blog
https://leilashami.wordpress.com/author/leilashami/
Revolutionary Left Current in Syria
http://revleftcurrentsyria.com
Budour Hassan’s blog
https://budourhassan.wordpress.com
Nader Atassi’s blog
https://darthnader.net/
Many Individuals and groups:
Mazen Darwish, Salameh Kaileh, Nahed Badawiyya, Shiyar Shiyar Khalil, Shiyar Nayo, Ghayath Naissa, Akram Naissa, Yasser Munif, Marwan Othman…
Also see this list created by Ibraaz, a forum on the Middle East and North Africa
http://www.ibraaz.org/publications/74
Joseph Daher
December 20, 2016
|
Mira també:
https://syriafreedomforever.wordpress.com/2016/12/20/list-of-progressive-democratic-syrian-opposition-groups-individuals-websit
This work is in the public domain