(segunda parte) textograma del pensamiento revolucionario de un poeta represaliado pdf

|
Calendari
afegeix una acció
Seccions
Informació
Media Centers
www.indymedia.org
Projects
radio
satellite tv
video
Africa
ambazonia
canarias
estrecho / madiaq
nigeria
south africa
Canada
alberta
hamilton
maritimes
montreal
ontario
ottawa
quebec
thunder bay
vancouver
victoria
windsor
winnipeg
East Asia
japan
manila
qc
Europe
alacant
andorra
antwerpen
athens
austria
barcelona
belgium
belgrade
bristol
bulgaria
croatia
cyprus
estrecho / madiaq
euskal herria
galiza
germany
grenoble
hungary
ireland
istanbul
italy
la plana
liege
lille
madrid
marseille
nantes
netherlands
nice
norway
oost-vlaanderen
paris
poland
portugal
romania
russia
scotland
sverige
switzerland
thessaloniki
united kingdom
west vlaanderen
Latin America
argentina
bolivia
brasil
chiapas
chile
colombia
ecuador
mexico
peru
puerto rico
qollasuyu
rosario
santiago
sonora
tijuana
uruguay
valparaiso
Oceania
adelaide
aotearoa
brisbane
darwin
jakarta
manila
melbourne
oceania
perth
qc
sydney
South Asia
india
mumbai
United States
arizona
arkansas
atlanta
austin
baltimore
binghamton
boston
buffalo
charlottesville
chicago
cleveland
colorado
danbury, ct
dc
hawaii
houston
hudson mohawk
idaho
ithaca
kansas city
la
madison
maine
miami
michigan
milwaukee
minneapolis/st. paul
new hampshire
new jersey
new mexico
new orleans
north carolina
north texas
nyc
oklahoma
philadelphia
pittsburgh
portland
richmond
rochester
rogue valley
san diego
san francisco
san francisco bay area
santa barbara
santa cruz, ca
seattle
st louis
tallahassee-red hills
tennessee
united states
urbana-champaign
utah
vermont
western mass
worcester
West Asia
beirut
israel
palestine
Topics
biotech
Process
discussion
fbi/legal updates
indymedia faq
mailing lists
process & imc docs
tech
volunteer
This site
made manifest by
dadaIMC software
|
Comentaris
TEXTOGRAMA DEL PENSAMIENTO:
http://argentina.indymedia.org/uploads/2013/08/textograma_del_pensamient
TEXTOGRAMA DEL PENSAMIENTO:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/usermedia/application/10/3_TEXTOGRAMA.pdf
TEXTOGRAMA DEL PENSAMIENTO:
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/media/2013/08//40755.pdf
85 POEMAS:
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/media/2013/08//40754.pdf
85 POEMAS:
http://venezuela.indymedia.org/media/2013/08//32938.pdf
85 POEMAS:
http://argentina.indymedia.org/uploads/2013/08/85_poemas.pdf
PROPIEDADES AUTOBIOGRÁFICAS-pdf:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/usermedia/application/12/PROPIEDADES_AUTO
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/media/2014/09//42123.pdf
http://argentina.indymedia.org/uploads/2014/09/propiedades_autobiogr_fic
http://puertorico.media.indypgh.org/uploads/2014/09/propiedades_autobiog
http://chilesur.indymedia.org/media/2014/09//7989.pdf
OTROS TEXTOS INTERESANTES;
Estados Jaula;
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/index.php
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2013/09/846726.php
http://venezuela.indymedia.org/es/2013/09/33079.shtml
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/es/2013/09/40827.shtml
Prepotencias mundiales asesinas de la infancia:
http://venezuela.indymedia.org/es/2013/09/33106.shtml
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2013/09/847048.php
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/es/2013/09/40848.shtml
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/473329/index.php
EL ESPIONAJE DEL CNI LLEVA DENUNCIÁNDOSE CONSTANTEMENTE DESDE 2009:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/475340/index.php
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2013/11/849943.php
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/es/2013/11/41026.shtml
http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2013/11/7589.shtml
http://pr.indymedia.org/news/2013/11/55572.php
Poema y comentarios interesantes sobre el EXILIO:
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/es/2013/12/41121.shtml
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2013/12/851571.php
http://venezuela.indymedia.org/es/2013/12/33377.shtml
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/476491/index.php
ENTRE AMORES: DISCURSO DE AMOR A EUSKAL HERRIA-PUEBLO VASCO POR SU LIBERTAD:
http://venezuela.indymedia.org/es/2013/12/33399.shtml
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/index.php
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2013/12/851869.php
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/es/2013/12/41141.shtml
OBSERVACIONES ELEMENTALES SOBRE EL MUNDO:
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/es/2013/12/41182.shtml
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2013/12/852724.php
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/477243/index.php
2014, Nuevo año para reforzar un proceso político:
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/es/2013/12/41198.shtml
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/477593/index.php
http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2013/12/7676.shtml
APUNTES BREVES DE NUESTRO DERECHO PROPIO:
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2014/04/857841.php
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/481984/index.php
http://pr.indymedia.org/news/2014/04/56380.php
LA HERENCIA DEL DISCURSO RENOVADO DE UNA MAFIA ECONÓMICA:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/487087/index.php
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2014/07/863778.php
http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2014/07/7935.shtml
http://pr.indymedia.org/news/2014/07/57004.php
Guerra Sucia, Terrorismo del Estado Contemporáneo español:
http://pr.indymedia.org/news/2014/09/57112.php
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2014/09/866226.php
http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2014/09/7996.shtml
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/488395/index.php
Los muertos de vuestra guerra (verdad, justicia, reparación y garantías de no repetición):
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/index.php
5 AÑAZOS DE TERRORISMO DEL ESTADO, DE SILENCIO, DE OCULTACIÓN, DE REPRESIÓN:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/488939/index.php
Gobiernos del Estado, asesinos de poetas:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/489105/index.php
Entrevista en 2008 a un poeta que predice:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/489863/index.php
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2014/10/867806.php
http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2014/10/8035.shtml
PARA REFLEXIONAR Y QUIEN QUIERA OPINAR:
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2014/11/868582.php
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/490892/index.php
http://pr.indymedia.org/news/2014/11/57257.php
Formas Fascistas:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/492272/index.php
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2014/12/869707.php
http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2014/12/8101.shtml
Habéis tolerado la Guerra Sucia;
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/492891/index.php
TODOS SOMOS YO:
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2015/01/871224.php
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/493514/index.php
http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2015/01/8203.shtml
http://pr.indymedia.org/news/2015/01/57430.php
COMENTARIO SENCILLO PARA COMENTAR:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/494718/index.php
http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2015/03/8332.shtml
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2015/03/873160.php
HUMO (poema inédito)
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/495140/index.php
http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2015/03/8348.shtml
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2015/03/874012.php
EXTRACTO DE DENUNCIA QUE HABLA DE GARCIA LORCA:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/495745/index.php
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2015/04/875476.php
http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2015/04/8379.shtml
Violasteis este cuerpo, mi cuerpo:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/496643/index.php
----------------------------------------
Observaciones elementales (I):
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2013/02/831954.php
Un ejemplo del periodismo manipulador del Gara.- de Periodismo Independiente:
http://pr.indymedia.org/news/2013/03/54154_comment.php#54175
filósofo
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/508256/index.php
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2016/12/900395.php
CENSURA
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/508151/index.php
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2016/12/900153.php
en el tiempo de los mercados
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/507964/index.php
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2016/12/899887.php
MÁS ALLÁ DE LO FÍSICO (poema de vida, inédito)
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/503535/index.php
Humo (poema inédito)
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2015/03/874012.php
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/495140/index.php