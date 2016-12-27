Comenta notícia | Veure comentaris | Envia per correu-e aquest* Notícia Notícies :: antifeixisme : corrupció i poder : criminalització i repressió (segunda parte) textograma del pensamiento revolucionario de un poeta represaliado pdf Sólo las miserias del capitalismo, imperialismo, fascismo, llegan a nuestras manos de obra, obremos pues, la Independencia y un verdadero socialismo primero, ya que está en nuestras manos tal obra). (publicado en diferentes medios el 8-9-2013 (La verdad de un estado de excepción consiste en representar una virtual democracia en el escenario real de una dictadura donde los actores interpretan la comedia en función de su mentira.) (18-8-2009, y TEXTOGRAMA DEL PENSAMIENTO)



(Lo real de una virtual democracia es la dictadura política de sus comediantes.) (18-82009, y TEXTOGRAMA DEL PENSAMIENTO)



(Sólo las miserias del capitalismo, imperialismo, fascismo, llegan a nuestras manos de obra, obremos pues, la Independencia y un verdadero socialismo primero, ya que está en nuestras manos tal obra). (publicado en diferentes medios el 8-9-2013)



frases de Raúl Ibañez de Garaio (Euskal Herria)



(segunda parte) textograma del pensamiento revolucionario de un poeta represaliado PDF descargalo

This work is in the public domain veure comentaris / afegir comentari ...