Imprès des de Indymedia Barcelona : http://barcelona.indymedia.org/
Independent Media Center
Calendari
«Desembre»
Dll Dm Dc Dj Dv Ds Dg
      01 02 03 04
05 06 07 08 09 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  
No hi ha accions per a avui

afegeix una acció
Cerca

Cerca Avançada

Antiga web indymedia barcelona

(((i))) Radio (((i)))
Seccions
>>>@rtivisme
>>>altres temes
>>>antifeixisme
>>>corrupció
>>>criminalització
>>>dones
>>>ecologia
>>>ensenyament
>>>especulació
>>>fòrum 2004
>>>globalització
>>>guerra
>>>immigració
>>>indymedia
>>>laboral
>>>llatinoamèrica
>>>mitjans
>>>pobles
>>>sanitat
>>>sexualitats
>>>un altre mon ...
>>>xarxes
Informació

biblioteca d'info
ca - advertència
ca - contacteu amb imc-bcn
ca - criteris de moderació a indymedia barcelona
ca - qui som?

Media Centers
This site
made manifest by
dadaIMC software

Comenta notícia | Veure comentaris | Envia per correu-e aquest* Notícia
Notícies :: antifeixisme : corrupció i poder : criminalització i repressió
(segunda parte) textograma del pensamiento revolucionario de un poeta represaliado pdf
per Raúl Ibañez de Garaio 27 des 2016
Sólo las miserias del capitalismo, imperialismo, fascismo, llegan a nuestras manos de obra, obremos pues, la Independencia y un verdadero socialismo primero, ya que está en nuestras manos tal obra). (publicado en diferentes medios el 8-9-2013
(La verdad de un estado de excepción consiste en representar una virtual democracia en el escenario real de una dictadura donde los actores interpretan la comedia en función de su mentira.) (18-8-2009, y TEXTOGRAMA DEL PENSAMIENTO)

(Lo real de una virtual democracia es la dictadura política de sus comediantes.) (18-82009, y TEXTOGRAMA DEL PENSAMIENTO)

(Sólo las miserias del capitalismo, imperialismo, fascismo, llegan a nuestras manos de obra, obremos pues, la Independencia y un verdadero socialismo primero, ya que está en nuestras manos tal obra). (publicado en diferentes medios el 8-9-2013)

frases de Raúl Ibañez de Garaio (Euskal Herria)

(segunda parte) textograma del pensamiento revolucionario de un poeta represaliado PDF descargalo

This work is in the public domain
veure comentaris / afegir comentari ...
La facilitat d'afegir comentaris als articles publicats té com a finalitat el permetre:
  • Aportar més informació sobre la notícia (enriquir-la)
  • Contrastar la seva veracitat
  • Traduir l'article

Comentaris

Re: (segunda parte) textograma del pensamiento revolucionario de un poeta represaliado pdf
per Raúl Ibañez de Garaio 27 des 2016
No se ha cargado el PDF que quería publicar, no se por qué.
Re: (segunda parte) textograma del pensamiento revolucionario de un poeta represaliado pdf
per Raúl Ibañez de Garaio 27 des 2016
La verdad es que ni me acuerdo como hice la ultima vez para subir un PDF.
Re: (segunda parte) textograma del pensamiento revolucionario de un poeta represaliado pdf
per Raúl Ibañez de Garaio 27 des 2016
Por lo menos dejo esto:

TEXTOGRAMA DEL PENSAMIENTO:
http://argentina.indymedia.org/uploads/2013/08/textograma_del_pensamient

TEXTOGRAMA DEL PENSAMIENTO:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/usermedia/application/10/3_TEXTOGRAMA.pdf

TEXTOGRAMA DEL PENSAMIENTO:
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/media/2013/08//40755.pdf

85 POEMAS:
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/media/2013/08//40754.pdf

85 POEMAS:
http://venezuela.indymedia.org/media/2013/08//32938.pdf

85 POEMAS:
http://argentina.indymedia.org/uploads/2013/08/85_poemas.pdf

PROPIEDADES AUTOBIOGRÁFICAS-pdf:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/usermedia/application/12/PROPIEDADES_AUTO

http://ecuador.indymedia.org/media/2014/09//42123.pdf

http://argentina.indymedia.org/uploads/2014/09/propiedades_autobiogr_fic

http://puertorico.media.indypgh.org/uploads/2014/09/propiedades_autobiog

http://chilesur.indymedia.org/media/2014/09//7989.pdf


OTROS TEXTOS INTERESANTES;

Estados Jaula;
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/index.php

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2013/09/846726.php

http://venezuela.indymedia.org/es/2013/09/33079.shtml

http://ecuador.indymedia.org/es/2013/09/40827.shtml


Prepotencias mundiales asesinas de la infancia:
http://venezuela.indymedia.org/es/2013/09/33106.shtml

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2013/09/847048.php

http://ecuador.indymedia.org/es/2013/09/40848.shtml

http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/473329/index.php


EL ESPIONAJE DEL CNI LLEVA DENUNCIÁNDOSE CONSTANTEMENTE DESDE 2009:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/475340/index.php

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2013/11/849943.php

http://ecuador.indymedia.org/es/2013/11/41026.shtml

http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2013/11/7589.shtml

http://pr.indymedia.org/news/2013/11/55572.php


Poema y comentarios interesantes sobre el EXILIO:
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/es/2013/12/41121.shtml

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2013/12/851571.php

http://venezuela.indymedia.org/es/2013/12/33377.shtml

http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/476491/index.php


ENTRE AMORES: DISCURSO DE AMOR A EUSKAL HERRIA-PUEBLO VASCO POR SU LIBERTAD:
http://venezuela.indymedia.org/es/2013/12/33399.shtml

http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/index.php

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2013/12/851869.php

http://ecuador.indymedia.org/es/2013/12/41141.shtml


OBSERVACIONES ELEMENTALES SOBRE EL MUNDO:
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/es/2013/12/41182.shtml

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2013/12/852724.php

http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/477243/index.php


2014, Nuevo año para reforzar un proceso político:
http://ecuador.indymedia.org/es/2013/12/41198.shtml

http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/477593/index.php

http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2013/12/7676.shtml


APUNTES BREVES DE NUESTRO DERECHO PROPIO:
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2014/04/857841.php

http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/481984/index.php

http://pr.indymedia.org/news/2014/04/56380.php


LA HERENCIA DEL DISCURSO RENOVADO DE UNA MAFIA ECONÓMICA:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/487087/index.php

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2014/07/863778.php

http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2014/07/7935.shtml

http://pr.indymedia.org/news/2014/07/57004.php

Guerra Sucia, Terrorismo del Estado Contemporáneo español:
http://pr.indymedia.org/news/2014/09/57112.php

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2014/09/866226.php

http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2014/09/7996.shtml

http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/488395/index.php

Los muertos de vuestra guerra (verdad, justicia, reparación y garantías de no repetición):
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/index.php

5 AÑAZOS DE TERRORISMO DEL ESTADO, DE SILENCIO, DE OCULTACIÓN, DE REPRESIÓN:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/488939/index.php

Gobiernos del Estado, asesinos de poetas:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/489105/index.php

Entrevista en 2008 a un poeta que predice:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/489863/index.php

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2014/10/867806.php

http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2014/10/8035.shtml

PARA REFLEXIONAR Y QUIEN QUIERA OPINAR:
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2014/11/868582.php

http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/490892/index.php

http://pr.indymedia.org/news/2014/11/57257.php

Formas Fascistas:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/492272/index.php

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2014/12/869707.php

http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2014/12/8101.shtml

Habéis tolerado la Guerra Sucia;
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/492891/index.php

TODOS SOMOS YO:
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2015/01/871224.php

http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/493514/index.php

http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2015/01/8203.shtml

http://pr.indymedia.org/news/2015/01/57430.php

COMENTARIO SENCILLO PARA COMENTAR:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/494718/index.php

http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2015/03/8332.shtml

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2015/03/873160.php

HUMO (poema inédito)
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/495140/index.php

http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2015/03/8348.shtml

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2015/03/874012.php

EXTRACTO DE DENUNCIA QUE HABLA DE GARCIA LORCA:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/495745/index.php

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2015/04/875476.php

http://chilesur.indymedia.org/es/2015/04/8379.shtml

Violasteis este cuerpo, mi cuerpo:
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/496643/index.php

----------------------------------------

Observaciones elementales (I):
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2013/02/831954.php

Un ejemplo del periodismo manipulador del Gara.- de Periodismo Independiente:
http://pr.indymedia.org/news/2013/03/54154_comment.php#54175
Re: (segunda parte) textograma del pensamiento revolucionario de un poeta represaliado pdf
per Raúl Ibañez de Garaio 27 des 2016
Y esto:

filósofo
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/508256/index.php
http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2016/12/900395.php

CENSURA
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/508151/index.php

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2016/12/900153.php


en el tiempo de los mercados
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/507964/index.php

http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2016/12/899887.php


MÁS ALLÁ DE LO FÍSICO (poema de vida, inédito)
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/503535/index.php


Humo (poema inédito)




http://argentina.indymedia.org/news/2015/03/874012.php
http://barcelona.indymedia.org/newswire/display/495140/index.php
Afegeix comentari ràpid Supervisar la moderació
Títol (En Minúscula Normal)
Nom El teu correu-e

Comentari
Codificació
Anti-spam Introdueix el text a la casella:
Per afegir comentaris més detallats, o per carregar fitxers, mira a formulari complert de comentaris.