Comenta notícia | Envia per correu-e aquest* Notícia Notícies :: criminalització i repressió (Video) Protest turns into a fierce riot 8 years after the murder of Alexis Grigoropoulos by the police New video from the fierce riot that "exploded" in Athens on December 6, 2016, commemorating the 8th year since 15 years old Alexis Grigoropoulos murder in cold blood by a policeman in the Exarcheia neighborhood of Athens, on December 6, 2008. New video from the fierce riot that "exploded" in Athens on December 6, 2016, commemorating the 8th year since 15 years old Alexis Grigoropoulos murder in cold blood by a policeman in the Exarcheia neighborhood of Athens, on December 6, 2008.



Everything started a few minutes after 9 pm, on the night of 6 December 2008, when a tensed argument between two cops and a group of youngsters ended with the policemen leaving the scene, but only for the murderers to park their patrol car a few blocks away and return to confront the kids with their guns. One of the two cops (Korkoneas) aimed towards the kids and fired two shots. One of the bullets struck 15 years old Alexis Grigoropoulos in the heart and fell dead.



This murder in the heart of Exarchia, an area of Athens frequented by anarchists in Greece, sparked a string of riots that spread like wildfire all over Greece and inspired countless of solidarity actions and riots in more than 70 cities around the world for more than a month.



For most Greeks this is a moment marked deeply in memory, since most remember exactly what they were doing when the news of the police murder shook them like a collective electric shock. During those first days, the tens of thousands that took part did not realize that they were taking part in something that would profoundly define the years to come.



The events were recorded in modern history as "The December Revolt" or "The December Rebellion".



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eRjF_jGsNT8



---------------------------------------------



- The moment of the murder has been captured in the following video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2romxm3dJtE



- Video documenting the first 60 minutes after the murder of Alexis Grigorpoulos at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nLMPussHhWg



- "The Potential to Storm Heaven" (Documentary on the December Rebellion in Greece with english subtitles) at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqYCizNmZow

This work is in the public domain afegir comentari ...